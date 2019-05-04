Home
Catherine Olive HUNTER

Catherine Olive HUNTER Notice
HUNTER (nee Dilworth) Catherine Olive Late of Shortland

Passed away

1st May 2019

Aged 84 years



Loved wife of 60 years to Frank Hunter (dec'd). Amazing loving mother and mother-in-law to Stephen Hunter, Kym and Robert McBlane, and John and Patti Hunter. Devoted and adored grandmother to Jaymes, Callan, Jonathan, Alexandra, Samantha and Johanna. Great grandmother to Dominic, Sienna and Aria. Cherished sister of John, Margaret, Marie and Patricia (all dec'd).



The family and friends of Catherine are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Wednesday 8th May 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.



'Get up and get going, no-one knows what tomorrow will bring'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
