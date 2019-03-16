Home
TWYMAN CATHERINE ANNE Late of Cooks Hill Formerly of Merewether Aged 94 Years Survived by her dearly loved sister Beulah O'Shea. Much loved mother of Margaret, Annie, Jane, Ted (dec) and Helen (All Hennessys). Adored grandmother of Rand, Lucy, Alexander and Caitlin. Loving G.G. of Aliya. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Twyman and Hennessy families and much loved by her many friends. Relatives and friends of Catherine are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Parry Street Cooks Hill, this Wednesday afternoon 20th March 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 1pm. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
