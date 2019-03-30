Home
Cecil "Ray" BAILEY

Cecil "Ray" BAILEY Notice
BAILEY Cecil "Ray" Passed away at home on the farm, Lomas Lane Nulkaba 26.03.2019 Aged 81 Years Loving father of ALAN and SHARON. Much loved husband, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and step father. RAY'S Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this THURSDAY, 4.4.2019 at 10.00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
