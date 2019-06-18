Home
Cecil Raymond (Ray) MOORE

MOORE Cecil Raymond (Ray) of Figtree, formerly of West Wallsend



Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ivy. Loved by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. Cecil will be missed by all.



Aged 84 Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cecil's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 18, 2019
