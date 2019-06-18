|
|
MOORE Cecil Raymond (Ray) of Figtree, formerly of West Wallsend
Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ivy. Loved by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. Cecil will be missed by all.
Aged 84 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cecil's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 18, 2019