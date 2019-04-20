|
|
POLLARD Charles Hilton 'Dick'
Late of
Opal Macquarie Place
Formerly of
Warners Bay
Passed away
10th April, 2019
Aged 95 Years
Dearly loved husband of the late Betty Pollard. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kathy and Don Wise. Loving grandfather of Emily, Samuel, and Alyssa, and great grandfather of Lilly, and Owen. Loved brother of Dorothy (dec'd), and Marjorie, brother-in-law and uncle of their families.
Will Be Sadly Missed
The Relatives and Friends of Dick are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held in The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 21 East St., Warners Bay, this Thursday 25th April, 2019, commencing at 11:00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019