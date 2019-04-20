Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles POLLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hilton POLLARD

Notice Condolences

Charles Hilton POLLARD Notice
POLLARD Charles Hilton 'Dick'

Late of

Opal Macquarie Place

Formerly of

Warners Bay

Passed away

10th April, 2019

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Betty Pollard. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kathy and Don Wise. Loving grandfather of Emily, Samuel, and Alyssa, and great grandfather of Lilly, and Owen. Loved brother of Dorothy (dec'd), and Marjorie, brother-in-law and uncle of their families.



Will Be Sadly Missed



The Relatives and Friends of Dick are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held in The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 21 East St., Warners Bay, this Thursday 25th April, 2019, commencing at 11:00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.