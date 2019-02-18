Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES LAWRENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES KEVIN LAWRENCE

Notice Condolences

CHARLES KEVIN LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE CHARLES KEVIN

Late of Kahibah

Passed away peacefully

15th February 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of June. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Philip, Kevin (dec'd), Tony and Sarah. Loving Pa of Emily, Eloise, Isobel, Chloe, and Sophie. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The family and friends of CHARLES are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Thursday 21st February 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.