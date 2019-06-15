|
|
WILLIAMS Charles Lancelot 'Lance'
Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
12th June, 2019
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Elaine Williams, and formerly The Late Margaret Atkinson. Much loved father & father-in-law of Christine and Graham, Charles & Sue, Garry & Jenny, John & Julie, Kevin (dec'd) & Narelle, Bruce & Maree, and Shayne. Loved and adored Pop & Great Pop to their families.
The family and friends of Lance are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 21st June, 2019, service commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Lance, donations to the 'Salvation Army' may be made at the service.
'A Gentle Man'
