CHARLES ROBERT SHEARER The relatives and friends of Charlie are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service commencing in the Singleton Showground Front Lawn on Thursday 21 st March 2019 at 11:00am. Following the funeral service a private burial will take place. Dearly loved husband to Peggy (dec) and much loved father and father-in-law to Heather and Phil Schultz, Vicki and Geoff Fenwick, Debra Murray and Geoff Fisher-Webster, Janelle and Russell Wenham and Dale and Arlene Shearer. Cherished by his 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, a dear brother-in-law and will be sadly missed by his special friend Diane. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 19, 2019