Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLIE NEPIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLIE NEPIA

Notice Condolences

CHARLIE NEPIA Notice
NEPIA CHARLIE Aged 72 years

late of Ashtonfield

Beloved soul mate of JILLIAN. Much loved father and step father of PETER and JULIE, KIM (dec), GLEN and SANDRA, STEVEN, KYM and JUSTIN, LEIGH, DAVID and EMMA and BRETT and ABBY. Doting Poppy Charlie and Grandad of his 16 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on TUESDAY 23rd April, 2019 at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices