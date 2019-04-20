|
NEPIA CHARLIE Aged 72 years
late of Ashtonfield
Beloved soul mate of JILLIAN. Much loved father and step father of PETER and JULIE, KIM (dec), GLEN and SANDRA, STEVEN, KYM and JUSTIN, LEIGH, DAVID and EMMA and BRETT and ABBY. Doting Poppy Charlie and Grandad of his 16 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on TUESDAY 23rd April, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019