Chris CHRISTO

Notice Condolences

Chris CHRISTO Notice
CHRISTO Chris Passed away

12th February 2019

Aged 80 years

Late of New Lambton



Dearly loved husband of Georgina. Much loved father of Gerry and Nancy. Beloved brother of George, Vicky, Afroditi, Athanasia and their families.



Family and friends are invited to attend CHRIS's funeral service to be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Skelton Street, Hamilton this SATURDAY 16th February 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
