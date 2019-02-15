|
CHRISTO Chris Passed away
12th February 2019
Aged 80 years
Late of New Lambton
Dearly loved husband of Georgina. Much loved father of Gerry and Nancy. Beloved brother of George, Vicky, Afroditi, Athanasia and their families.
Family and friends are invited to attend CHRIS's funeral service to be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Skelton Street, Hamilton this SATURDAY 16th February 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2019