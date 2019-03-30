|
|
JOHANSON CHRIS "Chrisjo" Late of Buttaba Aged 58 Years Dearly beloved husband of Karen. Much loved father and father-in-law of ZOE and Kev, Josh and Chelsea and loving Poppy of Sierra. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Max and Robyn, Julie and Colin, Mark and Trish, and Jeff and uncle to their families. Loved son of Tom and Merle (both dec), Faye and Laurie (dec) and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of Chris are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road Ryhope this Friday afternoon 5th April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 1.30pm. Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019