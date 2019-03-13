Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina GIAKOUMATOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina GIAKOUMATOS

Notice Condolences

Christina GIAKOUMATOS Notice
GIAKOUMATOS Christina Passed away

7th March 2019

Aged 80 years

Late of Hamilton South



Dearly loved wife of George (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Peter, Phillip and Catherine, Dimitrios and Eleni. Cherished Yia Yia of Nicole, Georgina, Sarah, Emma, Matthew, Christos, Maria and Great Yia Yia Tristan and James. A dearly loved member of their families.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend CHRISTINA's funeral service to be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Skelton Street, Hamilton this FRIDAY 15th March 2019 commencing at 11am. Interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.