GIAKOUMATOS Christina Passed away
7th March 2019
Aged 80 years
Late of Hamilton South
Dearly loved wife of George (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Peter, Phillip and Catherine, Dimitrios and Eleni. Cherished Yia Yia of Nicole, Georgina, Sarah, Emma, Matthew, Christos, Maria and Great Yia Yia Tristan and James. A dearly loved member of their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend CHRISTINA's funeral service to be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Skelton Street, Hamilton this FRIDAY 15th March 2019 commencing at 11am. Interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019