Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINA MACKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINA MACKENZIE

Notice Condolences

CHRISTINA MACKENZIE Notice
MACKENZIE CHRISTINA 'Chrissy'

Aged 86 Years

Late of Carrington



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Sandy. Adored grandmother of Cheyenne-Lee and Amber Jane. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Duncan (dec'd), Donald (dec'd), George (dec'd), John and Rae Jenkins.



The relatives and friends of CHRISSY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow, this THURSDAY 21st March 2019 commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.