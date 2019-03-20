|
|
MACKENZIE CHRISTINA 'Chrissy'
Aged 86 Years
Late of Carrington
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Sandy. Adored grandmother of Cheyenne-Lee and Amber Jane. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Duncan (dec'd), Donald (dec'd), George (dec'd), John and Rae Jenkins.
The relatives and friends of CHRISSY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow, this THURSDAY 21st March 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019