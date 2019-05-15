Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINA TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINA TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

CHRISTINA TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR (POULOS) CHRISTINA Late of Gateshead

Aged 30 Years



Adored daughter of Dawn and George (dec). Loving Twin of Emily and sister of James, Daniel and Michael. Much loved sister-in-law, niece, Teta, cousin, grand-daughter and friend. CHRISTINA will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend CHRISTINA's Funeral Service at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Steel St, Hamilton this FRIDAY 17th May 2019 at 10:00am. Followed by a private burial.



In Lieu of flowers donation to Calvary Mater - Dry July in memory of CHRISTINA can be left at the Service.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.