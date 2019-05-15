|
|
TAYLOR (POULOS) CHRISTINA Late of Gateshead
Aged 30 Years
Adored daughter of Dawn and George (dec). Loving Twin of Emily and sister of James, Daniel and Michael. Much loved sister-in-law, niece, Teta, cousin, grand-daughter and friend. CHRISTINA will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend CHRISTINA's Funeral Service at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Steel St, Hamilton this FRIDAY 17th May 2019 at 10:00am. Followed by a private burial.
In Lieu of flowers donation to Calvary Mater - Dry July in memory of CHRISTINA can be left at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019