MOORCROFT Christine Margaret Passed away 24.06.2019 Aged 71 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of COLIN (dec'd). Loving mother to MELISSA and DARRELL. A devoted mother-in-law, nan and great nan to their families. A cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the HOOPER and MOORCROFT families. Family and Friends of CHRISTINE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this THURSDAY, 04.07.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 29 to July 1, 2019