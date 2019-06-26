Home
HENNIKER CLARE MARY Late of Bupa, Waratah Formerly of Birmingham Gardens Aged 96 Years Much loved wife of KEITH (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of ELIZABETH and DENNIS, JANE and LEX, and ANNE. Adored nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends of CLARE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Sandgate Road, Shortland on FRIDAY 28th June, 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association can be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
