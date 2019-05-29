Home
CLARENCE COLES

CLARENCE 'CLARRY'

Late of Toronto

Aged 81



Loved husband of Merlene (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Mary-Ann, Cindy and Craig Hall. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Madeline, James, Jackson and Thomas. Treasured brother of Laura (dec), Annette and Susan.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of CLARRY'S Life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope this THURSDAY 30th May 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
