|
|
COLES CLARENCE 'CLARRY'
Late of Toronto
Aged 81
Loved husband of Merlene (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Mary-Ann, Cindy and Craig Hall. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Madeline, James, Jackson and Thomas. Treasured brother of Laura (dec), Annette and Susan.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of CLARRY'S Life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope this THURSDAY 30th May 2019 commencing at 10am.
