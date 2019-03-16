|
|
BATH (NEE JORY) CLARICE NOELINE 'CLARE'
Late of Waratah
Passed away
peacefully with loving
family by her side
12th March 2019
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Bath. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ros and Merv, Sue and John. Loving Nana of Renee and David, Lisa and Shane, Sarah and Pete (dec'd), Clint and Roxy. Doting great grandmother of Tayla, Jacob, Montanna, Anissa, Darcy (dec'd), Jesse, Amelia and Memphiis. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt.
Family and friends of Clarice are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 20th March 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019