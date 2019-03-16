Home
CLARICE NOELINE BATH

CLARICE NOELINE BATH Notice
BATH (NEE JORY) CLARICE NOELINE 'CLARE'

Late of Waratah

Passed away

peacefully with loving

family by her side

12th March 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Bath. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ros and Merv, Sue and John. Loving Nana of Renee and David, Lisa and Shane, Sarah and Pete (dec'd), Clint and Roxy. Doting great grandmother of Tayla, Jacob, Montanna, Anissa, Darcy (dec'd), Jesse, Amelia and Memphiis. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt.



Family and friends of Clarice are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 20th March 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
