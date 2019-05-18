Home
CLAUDIA WOSTREL

CLAUDIA WOSTREL Notice
WOSTREL CLAUDIA Late of Hawkins Masonic Village, Edgeworth

Formerly of Cardiff

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

15th May 2019

Aged 94 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander Wostrel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alexander, Vera and Terry, Tania and Dennis. Loving Nanna of Natalie, Jarrad, Jennifer, Angela, Kate, Luke and Sweet Nanna of her great grandchildren Isabella, Mason, Olivia, Logan, Tamika, and Asher.



The Family and Friends of CLAUDIA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Thomas Anglican Church, 5 Thomas St, Cardiff this Tuesday 21st May 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am. An interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
