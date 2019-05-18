|
|
WOSTREL CLAUDIA Late of Hawkins Masonic Village, Edgeworth
Formerly of Cardiff
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
15th May 2019
Aged 94 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander Wostrel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alexander, Vera and Terry, Tania and Dennis. Loving Nanna of Natalie, Jarrad, Jennifer, Angela, Kate, Luke and Sweet Nanna of her great grandchildren Isabella, Mason, Olivia, Logan, Tamika, and Asher.
The Family and Friends of CLAUDIA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Thomas Anglican Church, 5 Thomas St, Cardiff this Tuesday 21st May 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am. An interment will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019