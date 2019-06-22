|
|
HARDING Cliff
Late of Black Hill
Passed peacefully
20th June 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robert & Karen, John & Julie, Sandra & Brian. Loving grandad of Mathew, Bryce, Jeffrey, Carl, Lillian and great grandad.
Family and friends of Cliff are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 25th June 2019 commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019