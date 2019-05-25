|
|
BENNETT Colin David Passed away 23.05.2019 Aged 77 Years Late of West Cessnock Beloved husband of MAUREEN. Loving father and father-in-law to DAVID, DEAN and JULIE, DAMIAN and MELANIE. Much loved grandfather to DANIEL, BLAKE, KELSEY and KIANAH. A loved brother and brother-in-law to THOMAS, SHERRIE and ROBERT, and GEOFFREY and PAT, caring uncle to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of COLIN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Westcott St., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 28.05.2019 at 10:30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019