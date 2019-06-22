|
|
BRUTY Colin Charles Late of
Mundoolun, QLD
Formerly Anna Bay
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
18th June, 2019
Aged 81 Years
Much loved and respected father of Ken, Marcus, and Linda. Cherished grandfather of their families.
The family and friends of Colin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 27th June, 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Colin, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
'An All Round
Good Guy'
