Colin Charles BRUTY

Notice Condolences

Colin Charles BRUTY Notice
BRUTY Colin Charles Late of

Mundoolun, QLD

Formerly Anna Bay

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

18th June, 2019

Aged 81 Years



Much loved and respected father of Ken, Marcus, and Linda. Cherished grandfather of their families.



The family and friends of Colin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 27th June, 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Colin, donations to 'HMRI- Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



'An All Round

Good Guy'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
