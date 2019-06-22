|
McCALLUM Colin Alexander Passed away 18.06.2019 Aged 83 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of FAY (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to NEALE and JULIE. A dear uncle to LISA, CIERAN, DAVID, KAREN, CARLY, SARAH and EMILY. A friend to many Family and Friends of COL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this THURSDAY, 27.06.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 22 to June 26, 2019