Colleen WHITE

WHITE (Nee: Beresford) Colleen Late of New Lambton

Passed peacefully

17th March 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved wife of the late William White. Much Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Sharon. Adored Nanna of Jessica, Jason, Rachel. Great Nanna of Bentley.



Family and Friends of Colleen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, Tudor St, Hamilton this Friday 22nd March 2019, commencing at 11.00 am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
