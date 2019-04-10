|
CHESWORTH Corrie Passed away peacefully 25.12.2018 Aged 76 Years Late of Cessnock A much loved mother, foster mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Family and Friends of CORRIE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Westcott St., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 12.04.2019 at 10.00am; thence for interment in the Aberdare Lawn Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019