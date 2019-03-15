|
|
GREENTREE Dale Allan Passed away 23.2.2019 Aged 58 Years Late of Karuah Beloved husband of DEBORAH. Loving father to BLAKE, BROCK (dec), BRADY & JORDAN. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle & great uncle to the GREENTREE, MANTON and NEWTON Families. Relatives and Friends of DALE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Tarean Road, Karuah this THURSDAY, 21st March, 2019 at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 15, 2019