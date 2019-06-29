Home
DALLAS WAYNE SMITH

DALLAS WAYNE SMITH Notice
SMITH DALLAS WAYNE Aged 69 Years

of Raymond Terrace

Beloved husband of JOANNE. Much loved father of NEIL, DARREN, CAMERON, SARAH and their partners, KRISTEN, JODIE and TONY. Loved Poppy of AYDEN, EMILY, CHELSEA and OWEN. Cherished brother of LEON, DENNIS, TREVOR, GARY, RICKY (dec) and BRETT.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on TUESDAY 2nd July, 2019 at 1.00PM.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
