Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for DANA MITREVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANA MITREVSKI

Notice Condolences

DANA MITREVSKI Notice
MITREVSKI (Nee Beleva) DANA Passed away

suddenly surrounded

by her loving family

6/3/2019

Late of Adamstown

Aged 85



Loved wife of the late Milan (Mick the Barber). Loving mother and mother- in law of Lence and Zlate Necovski, Christine and Kire Markovski, Mary and Goran Sakovski.

Much loved and adored Baba of Alex, Diana, Natalie, Tony, Katie-Jayne, Goce, Nicki, Lisa, Charlize, Maree and Kya. Treasured Pre Baba of Jordyn, Alyssa, Jace, Hayley, Sydney and Mila.



We would like to invite The Mitrevski, Belevski, Beleff, Papalevski,Talevski, Kolevski and Boskovski families, extended families and friends to DANA's funeral service at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street Broadmeadow this TUESDAY 12th March 2019 at 10.30 am. Followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.



logo


logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.