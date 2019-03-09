|
|
MITREVSKI (Nee Beleva) DANA Passed away
suddenly surrounded
by her loving family
6/3/2019
Late of Adamstown
Aged 85
Loved wife of the late Milan (Mick the Barber). Loving mother and mother- in law of Lence and Zlate Necovski, Christine and Kire Markovski, Mary and Goran Sakovski.
Much loved and adored Baba of Alex, Diana, Natalie, Tony, Katie-Jayne, Goce, Nicki, Lisa, Charlize, Maree and Kya. Treasured Pre Baba of Jordyn, Alyssa, Jace, Hayley, Sydney and Mila.
We would like to invite The Mitrevski, Belevski, Beleff, Papalevski,Talevski, Kolevski and Boskovski families, extended families and friends to DANA's funeral service at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street Broadmeadow this TUESDAY 12th March 2019 at 10.30 am. Followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 9, 2019