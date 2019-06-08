Home
Daniel Archer (Danny) HOGGAN

Daniel Archer (Danny) HOGGAN Notice
HOGGAN Daniel Archer ( Danny) 2nd June 2019

Late of Tingira Heights



Dearly loved husband of Glenda (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of , Beau and Jasmine,Jai and Janelle adored grandfather of Grace, Kade and Ella. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robyn and Brett. Will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 64 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Danny's life this Friday 14th June commencing 10.00am at White Lady Funeral Home, 80 Maitland Road, Mayfield.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
