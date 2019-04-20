|
|
HOURIHAN Daniel Joseph Late of Redhead
Passed peacefully
18th April 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved husband of Rosalie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Linda and John, Louise, Catherine and Wayne. Cherished Grandpop to 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A brother to Larry (dec'd), Michael, Brenda, and Catherine (dec'd).
The family and friends of Daniel are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Wednesday 24th April 2019, service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019