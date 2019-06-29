Home
Daphne Gardner WORGER

Daphne Gardner WORGER Notice
WORGER Daphne Gardner Aged 90 Years

formerly of Shoal Bay and Maitland

Dearly loved wife of BOB. Much loved mother and mother in law of KAREN and MICK, MARILYN (dec), ANNETTE and BRIAN. Loved sister and sister-in-law of JIM (dec) and ESMEE, BOBBY and CAROLYN. Adored Nanna of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the TAYLOR and WORGER families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of DAPHNE's life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on MONDAY 1st July 2019 at 1pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
