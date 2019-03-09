|
|
STOIMENOFF Dareene Patricia 10/09/1958 - 08/03/2015 The moment that you died, our heart was torn in two. One side filled with heartache, the other died with you. We often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy we do it everyday but missing you is heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain until the day arrives that we meet again. Love Always Mum, Dad, John and family.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 9, 2019