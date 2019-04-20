|
|
MONTEVERDI DARIO Passed away 16th April 2019
Late of Dudley
Aged 66 Years
Dearly loved husband of Elena. Much loved father of Robert and Lidia. Loved son of Giuseppe and Assunta (both dec'd), son-in-law of Eugenio (dec'd) and Emilia. Loving brother of Robert (dec'd), brother-in-law of Domenica, Aldo, Ivana, Mary and Bass. Sadly missed by family and friends.
Relatives and friends of DARIO are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass and Remembrance Service to be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Felton St, Gateshead on FRIDAY 26th April 2019 at 10:30am. A private cremation will follow this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019