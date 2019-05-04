|
JONES DARLENE nee MILLS
Aged 44 years
of Aberglasslyn
Dearly loved wife of DOUG, devoted mother of BRITTANY, BRENDON, BRAIDYN and HANNAH. A loved daughter, daughter in law, sister, sister in law, aunt, cousin and neice. A dear friend and business associate of many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of Darlene's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on FRIDAY 10th May, 2019 at 1.00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Dungog Shire Palliative Care Volunteers Inc may be left at the Chapel.
Darlene requested that everyone wear a touch of purple.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 4 to May 8, 2019