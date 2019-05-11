Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Resources
More Obituaries for Darren WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darren John. "Popeye" WRIGHT

Notice Condolences

Darren John. "Popeye" WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Darren John. "Popeye" 8th May 2019

Late of Cardiff

Formerly of

Warners Bay

Aged 58 Years



Much loved son of Janice and Ronald 'Rockey' (dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brad and Louise, Ronald and Marilyn, Learne and Greg. Adored uncle of his nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of DARREN's Life this THURSDAY 16th May 2019 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices