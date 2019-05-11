|
|
WRIGHT Darren John. "Popeye" 8th May 2019
Late of Cardiff
Formerly of
Warners Bay
Aged 58 Years
Much loved son of Janice and Ronald 'Rockey' (dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brad and Louise, Ronald and Marilyn, Learne and Greg. Adored uncle of his nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of DARREN's Life this THURSDAY 16th May 2019 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019