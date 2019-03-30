Home
Dave BERRY

Notice Condolences

Dave BERRY Notice
BERRY Dave Late of Gloucester.

Formerly of Teralba & Edgeworth

Passed away on the 28th March 2019.

Aged 91 years

Beloved husband of Peggy (dec).

Loving father & father in-law to Kay, Allan & Jenny, Marianne & Mick.

Proud and loving grandad & great grandad to all his grandchildren

and great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend

Dave's Funeral Service to be held at the Recreation Centre, Boundary Street Gloucester

on Thursday 4th April 2019 commencing at 11.00am

prior to interment in the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
