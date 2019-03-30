|
|
BERRY Dave Late of Gloucester.
Formerly of Teralba & Edgeworth
Passed away on the 28th March 2019.
Aged 91 years
Beloved husband of Peggy (dec).
Loving father & father in-law to Kay, Allan & Jenny, Marianne & Mick.
Proud and loving grandad & great grandad to all his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend
Dave's Funeral Service to be held at the Recreation Centre, Boundary Street Gloucester
on Thursday 4th April 2019 commencing at 11.00am
prior to interment in the Gloucester Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019