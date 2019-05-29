Home
ABRAHAM (ANTHONY) DAVID 'TONY'

Late of Bar Beach

Aged 80 Years



Beloved husband of Nerryda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Liz and Anthony. Cherished grandfather of Lachlan and Samuel. Son of Kath and Brin (both dec).Brother of Phil and uncle of Sally, Michelle, Matthew, Mark and Leisa. Treasured friend of Sharon, Murray, Declan, Rory, Nick, and Lucas Scott.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of TONY'S Life to be held on FRIDAY 31st May 2019 at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
