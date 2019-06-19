|
|
Llewellyn, David Francis "Dave" Passed away 17th June 2019 Aged 66 years Late of Frederickton and formerly of Newcastle. Beloved husband of Joann. Much loved Father and Father-In-Law to Nicole & Brett (Lancaster), Matty and Katie & Damo. Cherished poppa Dave to Jake, Aurelia and Jelly-Bean (Freya). Loving brother to Margaret Magner, Marion Hughes and John (dec). Dave's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 21st June 2019, service commencing at 10:00 am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 19, 2019