David James BROWNE


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences
David James BROWNE Notice
BROWNE David James Late of Lambton Gardens

Formerly Salt Ash

Passed peacefully

12th June 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved husband of Norma (nee Millington). Much loved father and father-in-law of Roseanne, Susan and Robert, Kim and Mansell, and Fiona. A cherished Pop to Amy, Ben, Andrew, Hannah, Sophie, Matthew, Samuel, Ivy-Rose, Ruby and Jack, and Great Pop to William. A loved brother of John, Margaret and Nancy.



Please be advised that a private service has taken place at family's request.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
