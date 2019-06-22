|
|
BROWNE David James Late of Lambton Gardens
Formerly Salt Ash
Passed peacefully
12th June 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved husband of Norma (nee Millington). Much loved father and father-in-law of Roseanne, Susan and Robert, Kim and Mansell, and Fiona. A cherished Pop to Amy, Ben, Andrew, Hannah, Sophie, Matthew, Samuel, Ivy-Rose, Ruby and Jack, and Great Pop to William. A loved brother of John, Margaret and Nancy.
Please be advised that a private service has taken place at family's request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019