|
|
EMSLIE DAVID JAMES ' Chicken Legs'
Late of Dudley
Passed peacefully
11th May 2019
Aged 71 years
Loving husband of Yvonne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark, Russell & Amanda and Chantelle. Proud pop of Jasmine, Sian, Shelby, Josie and Mya. Loved brother of Tony, loved brother-in-law, uncle and their families. And a good friend to many.
Family and friends of David are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 16th May 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 13 to May 15, 2019