|
|
MEYN DAVID LINDSAY 'Meynie'
Aged 57 Years
of Pelaw Main
Beloved husband of LOUISE, loving father of BRAD and EMILY, JARROD and LIAM. Loved brother, brother in law and uncle of PAM, DENNIS and RHONDA, ROBERT (dec), ALLAN (dec) and IRENA, PHILLIP (dec) and KAREN, LEE and SUE and their families, SCOTT, CHARMAINE and DAVID, TRACIE and PAUL, JOHNNIE and VANESSA, ROBINA and TRENT and their families. Respected Managing Director of Metal Shop Technics.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Josephs Catholic Church, East Maitland in celebration of David's life on FRIDAY 15th March, 2019 at 12 midday. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019