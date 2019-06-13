|
|
DODD David Norman Late of Banyula Lodge Old Bar. Formerly of Manning Point, Newcastle and Temora. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st June 2019.
Aged 89 years
Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving Father of Alan, Jenni,
Kerry, Samantha and their partners, children and grandchildren.
Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late David Dodd are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, 183 Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Saturday 15th June.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2019