Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
David Norman DODD

David Norman DODD Notice
DODD David Norman Late of Banyula Lodge Old Bar. Formerly of Manning Point, Newcastle and Temora. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st June 2019.



Aged 89 years



Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving Father of Alan, Jenni,

Kerry, Samantha and their partners, children and grandchildren.

Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late David Dodd are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, 183 Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Saturday 15th June.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2019
