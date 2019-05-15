|
|
WILLIAMS David Spencer Late of Warabrook
Aged 97 Years
Dearly loved husband of Nola. Loving father and father-in-law of Leonie and Bruce Raffan. Loving step-father of Michael and Debbie, Glenis and Jeff, Tim and Libby, Christine and Greg, and Laurie (dec).
Loving grandfather of Renae, Caroline, Olivia, Samantha, Virginia, Ben, Daniel, Jay, Michelle and Luke. Great grandfather of 16. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Sue (dec) and Max, Olga and Darrell (dec), Carol and Kevin (dec), Ernie (dec), Joy and Geoff.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of DAVID's Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel. 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 17th May 2019 at 1.00pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019