THORPE David Late of Charlestown
Passed peacefully
26th March 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Lyn, and the late Yvonne. Much loved father, father-in-law and stepfather of Christine & Peter, Sheryl & John, Wendy & Reg, Graham & Nadene, Anne & Peter. Adored grandad and great grandad of many. Loved brother of Ron, Col and families.
Family and Friends of David are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at The Wesley Uniting Church, Beaumont St, Hamilton this Tuesday, 2nd April 2019, commencing at 10.00 am
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Hunter Dementia & Memory Resource Centre.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019