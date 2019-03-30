Home
THORPE David Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

26th March 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Lyn, and the late Yvonne. Much loved father, father-in-law and stepfather of Christine & Peter, Sheryl & John, Wendy & Reg, Graham & Nadene, Anne & Peter. Adored grandad and great grandad of many. Loved brother of Ron, Col and families.



Family and Friends of David are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at The Wesley Uniting Church, Beaumont St, Hamilton this Tuesday, 2nd April 2019, commencing at 10.00 am



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Hunter Dementia & Memory Resource Centre.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
