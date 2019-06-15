|
|
TONKIN DAVID Aged 70 Years
of Thornton
Dearly loved father and father in law of MONICA and MAL, DEB and MARK, DAVID and RANA. Much loved Poppy of KIRALEE, COOPER, HARRY; NICHOLAS, SOPHIE; OLIVIA and NIKITA. Loved brother of HAZEL, DULCIE (dec), SUZANNE, MARGARET and CHRISTINE. Family to DAVE, COLLEEN, KRISTY and ADAM PLUMB.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on WEDNESDAY 19th June, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the McGrath Foundation may be left at the Chapel.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019