|
|
Davidge DAVID WILLIAM "Big Bird" Late of Gateshead Aged 71 years Loving partner of PAULINE MARSHALL (dec). Father of BRADLEY and stepfather to MELINDA and CHRIS, SEAN, and NATALIE. Loved grandfather of TAHNEE, KELSEY, ZAC, BRIANA and MATAYA. Brother of BRUCE, PHILLIP and RICHARD (dec) and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of DAVID are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope this Friday afternoon 12th April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 2.30pm. At Rest
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019