Dawn Edna KEDDIE

Notice Condolences

Dawn Edna KEDDIE Notice
KEDDIE (nee Goldsmith) Dawn Edna 19th May 2019

Aged 83 years

Of Stockton



Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Geoff, and Stephen. Loving Nanna of Alicia, Matthew and Shannen. Loved sister of Gwen (dec'd) and Norma and aunt to their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend DAWN's Funeral Service to be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Cnr Church and Maitland Streets, Stockton onMONDAY 27/5/19 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
