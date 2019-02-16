|
|
SINGLE DAWN VERNA PEARL Aged 86 years
of Metford
formerly of Belmont
Much loved wife of NEVILLE (dec), beloved mother of DEBBIE, GREG, TRACEY and MICHAEL (dec). A loving Grandma of CHERIE, TONY, STEVEN and KATIE; ADAM, AMY, DAVID and BEKKY; TAMERA and FELICITY. An adored great grandmother and loved member of the LYFORD and SINGLE families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY 22nd February, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019