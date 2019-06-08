Home
Deidre Lee SODERSTROM

Deidre Lee SODERSTROM Notice
SODERSTROM Deidre Lee Late of Shortland

Passed unexpectedly

25th May 2019

Aged 78 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Paul (dec'd), Dean, Kjell and Ann, Jenny and Leanne. A cherished Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Deidre are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 14th June 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 8 to June 12, 2019
