|
|
SODERSTROM Deidre Lee Late of Shortland
Passed unexpectedly
25th May 2019
Aged 78 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Paul (dec'd), Dean, Kjell and Ann, Jenny and Leanne. A cherished Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Deidre are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 14th June 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 8 to June 12, 2019