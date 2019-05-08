|
STEVENS Delcie Ann Passed away 03.05.2019 Aged 82 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of JOHN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to BRUCE and CHERYL, NEIL and RENAE, ANNETTE and BRETT. Much loved nanna to ELLIE, MADELINE, SOPHIE, DOMINIC and NOAH, great nanna to RYLEN, NORA, FLYNN and FLETCHER. A loved member of the MURRELL and STEVENS FAMILIES. Family and Friends of DELCIE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Brunkerville this SATURDAY, 11.5.2019 at 10:30am.; thence for interment in the adjacent Church Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019